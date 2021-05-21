Key Investments for the Housekeeping Department: Where Not To Skimp

As the world adapts to a new way of transacting real estate, it’s time to revisit the long-standing belief that agents should try to hold onto a listing for as long as possible. Even though that seems like a good way to do business, it far too often drags down an agent’s energy and time. It can reach the point of diminishing returns since it takes away from other potential listings the agent could be going after. Of course, there is the obvious exception of vacation markets or other sub-pockets where homes don’t sell quickly due to the nature of the market. But beyond those smaller locales, if a listing nears its expiration date, agents may be better served by not renewing it.