4 Simple Ways Investing Can Double Your Money

I recently congratulated an old friend on the announcement of his impending retirement, and he dropped me a response asking for a chat. Joe had done all of the math on his retirement savings and spending plans — which include some nice travels in the next few years — and was trying to figure out just how much he can spend moving forward. He’d read all about the infamous “4% rule” — and about its supporters and detractors — and he wanted to know with certainty that he wasn’t spending too much money.