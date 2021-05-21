Shoop receives ATU–Ozark excellence award

Brenda Shoop was presented with the 2020-21 Arkansas Tech University – Ozark Campus Staff Professional Excellence Award during spring commencement on May 6. Shoop is retiring on May 31 following 34 years of service to ATU. She has worked in the Department of Parks, Recreation and Hospitality Administration, Department of Mathematics, Department of Agriculture, the executive vice president’s office and the Office of the Registrar on the Russellville campus, as well as in the Office of Student Services and the Office of Academic Affairs on the Ozark campus.