Don't Tell Mama, but Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley Will Star in 'Cabaret' in London This Fall - Global Bulletin

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park’s glorious Rosebery tearooms might not be open just yet (roll on May 17), but you can still enjoy their signature Afternoon Tea thanks to a luxurious new hamper that’s launched in time for picnic season. The Rosebery’s talented team has perfected the classics-with-a-twist selection of treats, which cleverly incorporate the brand’s Asian heritage. Think sandwiches shaped like sushi, with traditional fillings zhuzhed up with wasabi, pickled ginger and nori-poached salmon, alongside egg and black truffle sandwiches that are the stuff of urban legend. The pastries are insanely intricate, displaying a level of detail so mind-blowing that you almost feel guilty eating them. But eat them you must, for they are all divine, from the caramel-poached pear tart to the Japanese chiffon roll and exotic cube cake. All this, plus fresh scones and requisite accompaniments (including an addictive peach jam), the finest teas, a bottle of champagne and a curated Spotify playlist to set the mood. Picnics will never be the same again. The Rosebery at Home.