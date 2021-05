Reese Witherspoon made a brand of Southern charm and just enough sass for everyone to know they can’t pull anything over on her. The actress, who got her start in showbiz as a teen, has diversified her income streams to accumulate massive wealth—and she knows that a rising tide lifts all ships. As such, her work toward pay parity for women ensures that her sisters in the industry won’t be left in the dust behind her. Her entrepreneurial spirit and fierce feminism combine in a war against the wage gap in Hollywood and beyond, and it’s largely because Witherspoon is in charge of most of her recent projects.