Each year, approximately 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 45,230 cases of rectal cancer are diagnosed in the United States. One in every 23 men will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in their lifetime, as will one in 25 women, making the disease the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. among individuals of any gender. That's why it's so important for people to reduce their risk factors, including moving more, quitting smoking, and maintaining a healthy body weight. However, there's one surprising dietary factor—and an easily modifiable one, at that—a new study found to be significantly associated with early-onset colon cancer risk: eating red meat.