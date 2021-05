The NA Dota Pro Circuit is entering its final two weeks, and it’s still unclear which teams will be taking the two top spots to qualify for a shot at the next Major. What is clear, however, is that there’s a significant gap between the top three — Evil Geniuses, Team Undying and Quincy Crew — and the rest of the pack. The final two weeks of the North American DPC will have these three teams face off against one another, so here’s a look at the journeys these teams have gone through so far.