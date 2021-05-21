newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hocus Pocus 2 confirms cast and sets Disney Plus release date

By Emily Garbutt
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It's official – Hocus Pocus 2 is coming to Disney Plus next year, and Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are returning for the sequel. The first Hocus Pocus movie was released back in 1993 and has achieved something of a cult classic status in the 28 years since. The sequel will see three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters (Midler, Parker, and Najimy) back to modern-day Salem and attempt to stop them from wreaking even more havoc.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Anne Fletcher
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Adam Shankman
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocus Pocus 2#Disney Characters#Disney Movies#Classic Characters#Film Characters#Disney Plus#Hulu#Solar Opposites#Release Date#Sanderson Sisters#Delicious Characters#Executive Producer#Salem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videoswiltonbulletin.com

The puzzling path of Netflix's much-delayed 'The Woman in the Window'

It's never an easy task to adapt a best-selling book into a movie, but sometimes the journey takes an especially long and winding path. And then there's "The Woman in the Window." The Netflix psychological thriller, starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobic child psychologist who witnesses a brutal crime (or...
Moviesallears.net

NEWS: Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’ Has Started Production!

Enchanted came out over a decade ago and we were all introduced to the whimsical Giselle and her animated world of Andalasia!. Now, Disney has finally begun production on Enchanted‘s sequel — Disenchanted!. Disney announced today that production has begun on the film by posting an picture on Instagram of...
MoviesCollider

First 'Blindspotting' Trailer Reveals Release Date for TV Spin-Off of Acclaimed Film

The Blindspotting spin-off finally received its first trailer, and the Starz series is making sure that it still captures the spirit of the film while adding its own twist. The spin-off series about one of the characters from the film, Jasmine Cephas Jones’ Ashley, was announced back in 2019. Writer, producers and stars of the film, Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, have also returned to produce and write the series.
Movieslaughingplace.com

“Hocus Pocus 2” is Coming to Disney+ in Fall 2022

Disney+ has announced that the sequel to Hocus Pocus will be coming in Fall 2022 with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles. In celebration of National Streaming Day, Disney+ announced that Hocus Pocus 2 will be coming to the streaming service in Fall 2022. Bette...
Moviesmonorailnews.com

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker And Kathy Najimy Set To Conjure Up More Chills, Laughs And Mayhem In Live-Action Comedy “Hocus Pocus 2”

BURBANK, Calif. (May 20, 2021) – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in the live-action comedy “Hocus Pocus 2,” the spooky sequel to Disney’s 1993 Halloween cult classic “Hocus Pocus.” The film will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is Brewing Up a 2022 Premiere on Disney+

The Sanderson Sisters are getting back together for the much-anticipated, long-awaited sequel to 1993’s Hocus Pocus. Bette Midler’s returning as Winifred, Sarah Jessica Parker’s back as Sarah, and Kathy Najimy is reprising her role as Mary in Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the live-action comedy that continues to be incredibly popular among viewers of all ages.
MoviesDerrick

‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel to put a spell on Disney+ next year

They’ll put another spell on you, come 2022. The long-awaited “Hocus Pocus 2″ will hit Disney+ in 2022, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters, according to a press release Thursday.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Hocus Pocus

Disney+ is officially conjuring up a new Hocus Pocus movie, with the streaming service announcing the sequel will be released in 2022. Disney+ also confirmed that The Proposal filmmaker Anne…
Moviesfox4kc.com

Bette Midler confirms ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ coming fall 2022

SALEM, Massachusetts – Protect your kids: The Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus” will be back next year, star Bette Midler announced Thursday on Twitter. A sequel to the 1993 film will be released on the digital streaming platform Disney+. Disney revealed in 2019 that “Hocus Pocus 2” was in development...
MoviesPlaybill

Trio to Reunite for Disney+ Sequel

If you don't believe, you better get superstitious, because the Sanderson sisters are ready to once again run amok, amok, amok. The leading trio of the Disney cult favorite Hocus Pocus will reunite for the upcoming sequel, to premiere on Disney+. Returning as the Sanderson sisters are Hello, Dolly! Tony winner Bette Midler as Winifred, upcoming Plaza Suite star Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah, and Kathy Najimy as Mary. Additional casting will be announced later.
MoviesKWQC

It’s not a bunch of hocus pocus; Disney+ announces Hocus Pocus 2

(KWQC) - There must be a full moon coming soon because Disney+ just announced Hocus Pocus 2 will be airing on its platform in 2022. “Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in #HocusPocus2, coming fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus,” officials announced Thursday afternoon.