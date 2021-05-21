Hocus Pocus 2 confirms cast and sets Disney Plus release date

It's official – Hocus Pocus 2 is coming to Disney Plus next year, and Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are returning for the sequel. The first Hocus Pocus movie was released back in 1993 and has achieved something of a cult classic status in the 28 years since. The sequel will see three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters (Midler, Parker, and Najimy) back to modern-day Salem and attempt to stop them from wreaking even more havoc.