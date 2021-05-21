newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Helena Bonham Carter, Kelly Macdonald to Cameo in British Remake of 'Call My Agent!'

By Naman Ramachandran
Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHelena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”), Kelly Macdonald (“Line of Duty”) and Olivia Williams (“The Nevers”) will have cameos in the British remake of hit French series “Call My Agent!”. Amazon Prime Video will premiere the series exclusively in the U.K. and Ireland. More from Variety. BAFTA award winner John Morton...

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Broadbent
Person
Olivia Williams
Person
Lydia Leonard
Person
Helena Bonham Carter
Person
Tim Mcinnerny
Person
Kelly Macdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonham#Cameos#Jack#Call My Agent#British#French#Amazon Prime Video#Variety Bafta#Nordics#Headline Pictures#Turbine Studios#Mother Productions#Mon Voisin Productions#Bron Studios Television#Twitter#Facebook#Remake#France#Ireland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Line of Duty: Kelly Macdonald says only ‘top cast’ know the identity of ‘H’

Kelly Macdonald has described Line of Duty’s secretive creator Jed Mercurio as “troublesome” and revealed that only the “top cast” know the identity of corrupt copper “H”.Series six of the BBC One crime drama comes to an end on Sunday (2 May), but a number of characters remain under suspicion in the hunt for “the fourth man” – an individual commanding a network of corrupt officers behind the murder of journalist Gail Vella.The star, who plays Acting Detective Superintendent Joanne Davidson, told the PA news agency even she did not know about her character’s parentage until halfway through filming.She...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

‘Hell no!’: Line of Duty actor Kelly Macdonald refuses to watch much-anticipated finale

Line of Duty star Kelly Macdonald has refused to watch the show’s much-anticipated finale.Series six of the BBC One crime drama comes to an end tonight (2 May), with at least 10m Brits expected to tune in. Macdonald, who plays Acting Detective Superintendent Joanne Davidson on the show, won’t be one of them, however.Asked by BBC Radio 6 Music if she’ll be watching, Macdonald replied: “Hell no!”“I watched the first episode and I’m sort of… no! It was just a bit too much for me. I thought I could watch it. I tried to watch it. It turns out...
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mail

'It was too intimidating!': Line Of Duty's Kelly Macdonald reveals she had to stop 'binge-watching' old series ahead of playing Jo Davidson - and will NOT be tuning into the finale

Kelly Macdonald has revealed that she had to stop 'binge-watching' past series of Line Of Duty ahead of joining the cast. The actress, 45, who plays Jo Davidson in the sixth season, explained that seeing how gripping the old episodes were was 'intimidating' and she started to think she wouldn't 'turn up' for filming in Belfast if she carried on watching.
TV Serieskentlive.news

The best and worst American remakes of British TV classics ranked

American remakes of British television shows are typically rated worse than the originals by viewers, a new study has suggested. Research by satellite TV platform Freesat compared IMDb reviews for 132 UK exports and found 64% received poorer ratings when remade for US audiences. Of the remaining shows, 7% ranked...
TV Seriestownandcountrymag.com

Call My Agent! Is Getting a UK Remake

Even though it has been around since 2015, France's critically acclaimed Call My Agent! only recently became the global sensation it is today, thanks in most part to Netflix making the show accessible to a wider audience. While the wit and tone of the dramedy-slash-satire is undeniably French, the premise is universally imitable, and it was only a matter of time before countries around the world caught on to the winning formula of Call My Agent! For the uninitiated, the show, which will return for a fifth season and a movie, centers around a group of elite talent agents who manage the careers and hilarious foibles of their A-list clientele, who are portrayed by real-life stars playing exaggerated versions of themselves (Monica Bellucci, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Jean Reno, Joeystarr, etc).
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Helena Bonham Carter makes incredibly rare appearance with son Billy

Helena Bonham Carter has made a very rare public appearance with her son, Billy Raymond. The actress, 54, stepped out with her firstborn on Wednesday to attend a service to mark International Nurses' Day. Mother and son were seen posing for selfies outside Westminster Abbey, where Helena – a descendant...
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

First Look: BBC Police Drama 'The Responder' Stars Martin Freeman (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by ex-police officer Tony Schumacher and made by Dancing Ledge Productions (“The Salisbury Poisonings”), Freeman stars as Chris, a crisis-stricken, morally compromised urgent response officer who is forced to take on a new rookie partner (Adelayo Adedayo). More from Variety. Together, they realize that survival in a high-pressure, relentless...
Moviestrendswide.com

BAZ BAMIGBOYE: New Bowles please – Cabaret gets a revamp!

Come to the Cabaret. The doors are set to open on a show that will be dusted off, shaken vigorously, and explored anew. As a starter, Eddie Redmayne is back at the Kit Kat Klub, after a 20-year absence. The Oscar-winning star has wanted to return to the decadent dive...
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Line Of Duty’ Season 6 On BritBox, Where Kelly Macdonald Is The Focus Of A Police Anti-Corruption Investigation

Line Of Duty has been one of the most popular UK crime series of the past decade for a good reason: It not only focuses on a division we usually don’t see in dramas — Anti-Corruption, known as Internal Affairs on this side of the pond — but it pits them against a multi-layered cop on the other side of the equation, played by one of the country’s top actors. In Season 6, Kelly Macdonald plays the “big bad”, and the mystery that’s set up is pretty complex right off the bat.
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Toni Collette joins Colin Firth in HBO true crime series ‘The Staircase’

Toni Collette is the latest name to join HBO’s limited true-crime series ‘The Staircase’, she joins Colin Firth who plays the lead. The eight-episode series will follow novelist Michael Peterson (Firth), his North Carolina family, and Kathleen’s suspicious death. Collette will take on the role of Kathleen. Harrison Ford was...
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Binge Without Borders: Lupin, Call My Agent!, and the Global TV Explosion

Omar Sy devoured America’s brightest, gaudiest television as a young boy growing up in France. “I learned a lot from TV shows from the ’80s, you know?” says the Lupin star, calling from his Paris apartment after a long day of shooting his Netflix series. “I don’t know the title in English, but do you remember Super Jimmy?” Honestly, no, it doesn’t ring a bell. But soon it becomes clear that what Sy is actually saying is Super Jaimie, which…also doesn’t ring a bell. “She had super powers,” he says. “It wasn’t Wonder Woman, but she was a superwoman. And her ex-husband was l’homme qui valait trois milliards, a robot guy who was a superman.” Okay, yes! He means The Bionic Woman, about Jaime Sommers, which was indeed called Super Jaimie in France. “We had, also, the two brothers with their car,” Sy says. “With a girl? Two brothers and a girl.” The Dukes of Hazzard? “Yes, those guys!” He laughs with the relief of a man who is finally being understood.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Gillian Anderson to Play Elle Fanning's Mother in Season 2 of Hulu Series THE GREAT

Gillian Anderson (The X-Files, The Crown) has joined the cast of the upcoming second season of The Great at Hulu. She is set to play JOanna, the mother of Elle Fanning’s character, Catherine the Great. The series is created, written, and executive-produced by Oscar and Emmy-nominated writer Tony McNamara, and it’s told in satirical fashion, with historical facts peppered in.
MoviesThe Guardian

Saoirse Ronan to make UK stage debut in feminist Macbeth

The four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan is to make her UK stage debut as Lady Macbeth in a “feminist” version of Shakespeare’s tragedy at the Almeida theatre in London. The production will reunite the Irish actor with James McArdle, her co-star in the 2018 film Mary Queen of Scots, and present a “more equivalent relationship” between the Macbeths than is usually shown, according to the Almeida’s artistic director, Rupert Goold.
MoviesBroadway.com

Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle to Star in Macbeth at London's Almeida Theatre

(Photos: Amy Sussman/Getty Images and Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan is set to make her U.K stage debut opposite James McArdle in Macbeth at London’s Almeida Theatre. The company announced its new season of shows, which includes three world premieres and the first London revival of Spring Awakening. The Tragedy of Macbeth, directed by Yaël Farber, will run from September 25 through November 20. Opening night is set for October 5.