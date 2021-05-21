Manchester United Fans Slam David Beckham's Entry into Premier League Hall of Fame Ahead of Paul Scholes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed advice from Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves during Manchester United’s thumping victory over Roma in the Europa League semi-final first leg.The Red Devils were trailing 2-1 at the break but rallied in the second half behind an Edinson Cavani double to snatch a 6-2 first-leg advantage heading to the Italian capital next week.BT Sport pundits Scholes and Hargreaves were unimpressed at the break though and claimed they would make changes in midfield, where Scott McTominay and Fred started.And after being told about their views, Solskjaer described their job as “easy”, disregarding their views due to...