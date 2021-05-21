newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Manchester United Fans Slam David Beckham's Entry into Premier League Hall of Fame Ahead of Paul Scholes

By Amreen
90min.com
 1 day ago

A number of Manchester United fans took to social media to slam the Premier League for inducting David Beckham into the Hall of Fame ahead of his former teammate Paul Scholes. Many supporters believe that Scholes was more deserving of a place among the other greats already inducted into the Hall of Fame. Beckham beat Scholes, John Terry, and Patrick Vieira to seal the eighth spot.

Alex Ferguson
Patrick Vieira
Paul Scholes
David Beckham
John Terry
#The League#The Hall Of Fame#European Super League#Keane Cantona#Ved#Old Trafford#Real Madrid#Paul Scholes Ffs#Scholes Isnt#Sir Alex Ferguson#England
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Super League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Instagram
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd great Scholes slams Murtough appointment: What is that?!

Manchester United great Paul Scholes has slammed the appointment of football director John Murtough. Scholes has questioned whether Murtough is up to the job, having been promoted from within. He said, “If you talk about the football side, the director of football. There's a lot of talk about United looking...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismisses Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves’ views on Man United line-up: ‘It’s easy up there!’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed advice from Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves during Manchester United’s thumping victory over Roma in the Europa League semi-final first leg.The Red Devils were trailing 2-1 at the break but rallied in the second half behind an Edinson Cavani double to snatch a 6-2 first-leg advantage heading to the Italian capital next week.BT Sport pundits Scholes and Hargreaves were unimpressed at the break though and claimed they would make changes in midfield, where Scott McTominay and Fred started.And after being told about their views, Solskjaer described their job as “easy”, disregarding their views due to...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Paul Scholes digs out Manchester United man ‘left wanting again’

Paul Scholes laid into Fred at half-time during Manchester United’s 6-2 win over Roma at Old Trafford on Thursday night. United put one foot firmly in the Europa League final after recovering from 2-1 down at the break to hammer their Serie A rivals in the second period. Lorenzo Pellegrini cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’ early strike before Edin Dzeko scored from close range in the first half.
Soccerpunditarena.com

Man United beat Roma 6-2 to take massive step towards Europa League final

Man United will take a four-goal lead into the second leg of the Europa League semi-final. Manchester United beat Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead in the game at Old Trafford and were trailing at half-time, but mounted a comeback to run out convincing victors in an entertaining match. They scored five goals in the second half.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims dig at Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves by claiming 'it's easy up there thinking who should play and who should not play' after former Manchester United midfielders called for half-time changes before Red Devils ran riot against

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aimed a gentle jibe at Paul Scholes for demanding more flair in Manchester United's side after the manager was vindicated for his selections. United eventually thrashed Roma in Thursday night's Europa League semi-final first leg but had headed in for half-time level at 2-2. Former United midfielders...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Paul Scholes delivers major criticism of Liverpool player

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been slated by Paul Scholes in wake of the Reds ace’s “lack of respect” towards Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp on Thursday night. The 29-year-old was named on the bench for the Premier League trip to Manchester United, but was brought on with 16 minutes left to play.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves heap praise on 'complete' Edinson Cavani after propelling Manchester United to a stunning 6-2 win over Roma in the Europa League semi-final... as fans take to Twitter and plea for him to sign a new Old Trafford deal!

Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves were full of praise for Edinson Cavani after the striker led Manchester United to a sensational 6-2 win over Roma. Cavani scored twice and assisted another two as United ran riot at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash. The...
Beauty & Fashionchatsports.com

Heung-min Son is a cover star! Tottenham forward follows David Beckham, Amir Khan and Anthony Joshua by appearing on front cover of fashion magazine Arena Homme +

Tottenham star Heung-min Son has followed in David Beckham’s footsteps by becoming the latest cover star for esteemed fashion magazine Arena Homme +. Global icon Beckham was last footballer to adorn the cover of the bi-annual publication 2000. But Son has cemented his position as one of the most recognisable...
Soccerchatsports.com

Paul Scholes claims Aaron Wan-Bissaka 'doesn't look right throwing a ball' after full-back's role in Roma's first-half equaliser in dramatic Europa League semi-final at Old Trafford

Paul Scholes questioned Aaron Wan-Bissaka's ability on throw-ins after his role in Roma's first goal against Manchester United. After Bruno Fernandes had given the hosts the lead, Lorenzo Pellegrini equalised from the penalty spot, with the award of the penalty initially coming from a poor Wan-Bissaka throw. It led the...
Soccergivemesport.com

Paul Scholes showed why Zidane called him his toughest opponent at Euro 2004

"My toughest opponent? Scholes of Manchester. He is the complete midfielder. Scholes is undoubtedly the greatest midfielder of his generation.”. These lofty words of praise came from none other than Zinedine Zidane, one of the best footballers of all time. Zidane played against Scholes on a handful of occasions and...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

David's Beckham's Inter Miami is 'plotting a potential transfer swoop for Watford target Ashley Young'...should he leave Inter Milan when his contract expires this summer

Inter Miami have reportedly entered the transfer race for Inter Milan defender Ashley Young. The 35-year-old, who won the Serie A title with Antonio Conte's side this season, is poised to leave the club in the summer when his contract expires. As a result, David Beckham's MLS franchise Miami is...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Man Utd legends Scholes and Ferdinand urge swoops for Kane or Haaland despite Cavani heroics

Two iconic figures from the Red Devils' past believe "a proper centre-forward" is still required at Old Trafford for "the next five years" Edinson Cavani further underlined his value to the Manchester United cause with another brace against Roma, but Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still needs to be bringing in a "proper centre-forward" such as Harry Kane or Erling Haaland.