Manchester United Fans Slam David Beckham's Entry into Premier League Hall of Fame Ahead of Paul Scholes
A number of Manchester United fans took to social media to slam the Premier League for inducting David Beckham into the Hall of Fame ahead of his former teammate Paul Scholes. Many supporters believe that Scholes was more deserving of a place among the other greats already inducted into the Hall of Fame. Beckham beat Scholes, John Terry, and Patrick Vieira to seal the eighth spot.www.90min.com