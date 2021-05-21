Planning a summer vacation? Don't dawdle

Let's face it, sometimes the stresses of work and deadlines can be too much to handle. Everyone needs a vacation every once in a while to unplug and get away from it all. Usually, when you think of a vacation, it's somewhere out of state, right? It's probably going to cost a lot of money and take a lot of planning and maneuvering. It doesn't have to be that way, however. What if you wanted to just take a long weekend (three or four days) and stay relatively close to home. There are plenty of great options for you to do that.