Planning a summer vacation? Don't dawdle

SEATTLE, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the ultra-luxury cruise line, is already looking forward to setting sail in 2023 with immersive voyages scheduled for Alaska, the Pacific Coast, and Canada/New England. Seabourn Odyssey will head north to "The Great Land" of Alaska with a total of 18 sailings from May through October, including voyages ranging from 7 to 11 days, with the option to sail from Vancouver, British Columbia, on 14-day Combination Cruises. The season concludes with an 8-daycruise down the Pacific Coast to Los Angeles. To the east, Seabourn Quest will offer six sailings along the coasts of Canada and New England from August 24 to November 6, with voyages from 12 to 14 days including a final repositioning cruise from Montreal to Miami. These 2023 voyages open for sale and available to book today, May 19, 2021.