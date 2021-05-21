newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Buckle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ Buckle Inc. (BKE) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $57.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Kearney, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $299.1 million in...

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Per Share Earnings#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Automated Insights#Bke#Buckle Shares#Buckle Inc#Revenue#Profit#Company#Retailer#Neb#Clothing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.41 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.95 million. NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Announces Earnings Results

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. Shares of...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.62 million. Shares of GreenSky stock traded up $0.02 on Friday,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.70 million-$298.86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.60 million. QIWI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EPlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. B&G Foods reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.60). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $714.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.71. Pentair posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. Brady also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.680 EPS. NYSE:BRC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$373.34 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce sales of $373.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.20 million and the lowest is $367.67 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $257.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Applied Materials Analysts Are Largely Bullish After Q2 Earnings

Chip equipment maker Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported forecast-beating results for the fiscal year second quarter. The Applied Materials Analysts: Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-weight rating on Applied Materials shares and increased the price target from $137 to $139. Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated an...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Flowers Foods Reports Mixed Q1 Results, Raises 2021 Outlook

Flowers Foods (FLO) reported first-quarter results that showed an improvement in profit but a decline in revenue. The company makes and sells packaged bakery products, including bread. It is one of the largest U.S. bakery operators with brands such as Nature’s Own and Tastykake. Revenue of $1.3 billion decreased 3.5%...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Triumph Group Stock Tanked 10% After Beating Earnings

Shares of airplane parts-maker Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock tumbled 10.6% through 1:30 p.m. EDT Thursday despite the company beating on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q4 2021 earnings report this morning (yes, you read that right -- Triumph's calendar runs a little ahead of everyone else's).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.75 Million

Analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce sales of $307.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.50 million and the highest is $308.00 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $274.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.59

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Shares of AVB stock traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $199.88. 944,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.87. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.