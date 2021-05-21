Buckle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Brokerages expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.