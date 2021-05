Even with a shortened season of only six games this year, Malden High School’s Girls Varsity Basketball Team still succeeded to end the season with a record of 3-3. This year, the team was led by junior co-captains Nevaeh Cherilus and Yasmine Alayan. According to coach Scott Marino, both captains “gave everything that they could possibly give on the court” throughout the season, and were “leaders on both offense and defense.” With Cherilus averaging 14 points per game and Alayan averaging 12 points, these girls were able to help lead the team to a successful season.