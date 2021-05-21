US Treasury may require crypto transfers over $10K to be reported to the IRS

As central banks explore digital currencies, governments are rallying for increased oversight of mercurial crypto assets. A major part of the regulatory quagmire over digital money concerns taxes. This year, the IRS has been strengthening its ability to track tax payers who own cryptocurrencies by probing digital currency exchanges and threatening to seize the assets of tax evaders. In the latest sign of a looming regulatory crack down on crypto, the Treasury Department has said it will require any transfer worth $10,000 or more to be reported to the IRS.