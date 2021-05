Democrats are waging political war on all fronts to transform America into a one-party state. Recently Democrats launched a legislative effort to “pack the court,” which if realized would add four seats to the U.S. Supreme Court. Since President Joe Biden took office, historic numbers of illegal immigrants have poured across our southern border. Democrats support a wide-open southern border and amnesty because they assume the vast majority of these immigrants here illegally, mostly poor and uneducated, are future Democrat voters. Some estimate that the illegal immigrant population in America is already over 30 million, which is more than the population of Texas.