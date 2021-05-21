newsbreak-logo
Rebecca Ferguson to star in Apple TV+ series 'Wool'

By Karen Butler
UPI News
 1 day ago
Rebecca Ferguson will star in a new Apple TV+ series, "Wool."  File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Doctor Sleep, The Greatest Showman and Florence Foster Jenkins actress Rebecca Ferguson has landed the lead role of engineer Juliette in a new Apple TV+ series called Wool.

Based on Hugh Howey's trilogy of dystopian novels, the drama is being written by Justified and Band of Brothers scribe Graham Yost.

Morten Tyldum -- whose credits include Defending Jacob and The Imitation Game -- is directing the project

"Wool is set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep," a synopsis said.

"There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them."

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

