Coconino County, AZ

Fire Weather Watch issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please notify field crews of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Tuba City. * WINDS...For today and Saturday, southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For today and Saturday, 8 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 302 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Low Mountain, or 14 miles northeast of Keams Canyon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Salina around 320 PM MDT. Tselani-Cottonwood around 325 PM MDT. Blue Gap Chapter House around 330 PM MDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Fire Restrictions To Take Effect Friday Across Northern Arizona

Fire restrictions will go into effect later this week on forests throughout northern Arizona. It comes as the region grapples with record drought amid its driest and warmest months of the year. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. The Coconino, Kaibab, Tonto and Prescott national forests will enter stage one fire restrictions...
Stage One Fire Restrictions Going Into Effect Friday For The Coconino And Kaibab National Forests, Flagstaff And Coconino County

Stage One fire restrictions will go into effect Friday morning at 8 a.m. for Coconino County, City of Flagstaff, the City of Sedona as well as the Tonto, Coconino and Kaibab national forests. Stage One restrictions means no building, maintaining, attending, or using of fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stoves, with the exception in a developed campsite or picnic area. Also no fireworks, use of an open flame or smoking, unless it’s within an enclosed vehicle or building. Other areas going into Stage One restrictions Friday include the Prescott National Forest and Yavapai County.
Kaibab National Forest Enters Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

Kaibab National Forest Enters Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Friday May 14. On Friday May 14, 2021 at 8 a.m. the entire Kaibab National Forest will enter Stage 1 campfire and smoking restrictions in an effort to protect public health by reducing the number of preventable human-caused wildfires.Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site.
Coconino NF conducting highly visible prescribed burn near Naval Observatory today

The Coconino National Forest is conducting a highly visible prescribed burn today located just east of the Naval Observatory in Flagstaff. The 135-acre burn – which is scheduled to last one day – will likely produce large amounts of smoke visible from in and around the Flagstaff area due to light north and west winds forecasted throughout the morning.
KNAU's Morning Rundown: Tuesday, May 11

Fire Grows In Crown King Area; Evacuations Remain Effective. The Tussock Fire burning south of Crown King has increased to more than 4,400 acres and is zero percent contained, according to a spokesperson for the Prescott National Forest. Evacuations remain in place for the communities of Mimihaha, Horse Thief Basin and Fort Misery.
Coconino County Moves to Stage One Fire Restrictions

Coconino County will move to Stage One fire restrictions in the unincorporated areas of the County, including on private lands, in coordination with similar actions by the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests and other agencies in the area. Fire restrictions are effective Friday, May 14 at 8:00 a.m. The National...
Prescribed Burn Near Flagstaff Naval Observatory Creates Big Smoke

The Coconino National Forest is conducting a highly visible prescribed burn today just east of the Naval Observatory in Flagstaff. The 135-acre burn will likely produce large amounts of smoke today, pushed by northwesterly winds. The burn is aimed at continued forest health and restoration in areas previously treated by mechanical thinning projects. Forest managers are also conducting a prescribed burn south of Mormon Lake. It’s the final burn planned this season on the 450-acre Upper Beaver Creek project.
Flooding From Fire-Charred Area Still Threatens Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — It's nearly two years since a fire burned nearly 3.1 square miles (8.1 square kilometers) in hills north of Flagstaff but rows of concrete barriers and stacks of sandbags remain in place in neighborhoods along a wash. That's because heavy storm runoff flowing off the charred...
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 10:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST-CENTRAL ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Alpine, Eagar-Springerville, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Holbrook, Pinetop-Lakeside, Saint Johns, Show Low, Snowflake-Taylor, Whiteriver and Winslow. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly.