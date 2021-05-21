Fire Weather Watch issued for White Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please notify field crews of this fire weather watch. Target Area: White Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WHITE MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Alpine, Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low and Whiteriver. This includes portions of the Apache- Sitgreaves National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.