newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Camp Verde, Chino Valley, Congress, Cottonwood, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Page, Paulden, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Sedona, Seligman and Valle. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seligman, AZ
City
Cottonwood, AZ
City
Sedona, AZ
City
North Rim, AZ
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
City
Chino Valley, AZ
City
Fredonia, AZ
City
Camp Verde, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kaibab National Forest#Extreme Weather#Grand Canyon Country#Congress#Southwest#Coconino Plateau#Kaibab Plateau#Yavapai County Valleys#Yavapai County Mountains#Sycamore Canyons#Oak Creek#Gusts#Gusty Winds#Strong Winds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Coconino County, AZknau.org

Fire Restrictions To Take Effect Friday Across Northern Arizona

Fire restrictions will go into effect later this week on forests throughout northern Arizona. It comes as the region grapples with record drought amid its driest and warmest months of the year. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. The Coconino, Kaibab, Tonto and Prescott national forests will enter stage one fire restrictions...
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Coconino NF conducting highly visible prescribed burn near Naval Observatory today

The Coconino National Forest is conducting a highly visible prescribed burn today located just east of the Naval Observatory in Flagstaff. The 135-acre burn – which is scheduled to last one day – will likely produce large amounts of smoke visible from in and around the Flagstaff area due to light north and west winds forecasted throughout the morning.
Yavapai County, AZgcmaz.com

Prescott National Forest, Most Of Yavapai County, Going Into Stage One Fire Restrictions Friday

The Prescott National Forest, the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and unincorporated areas of Yavapai County, will be placed into State One fire restrictions starting at 8 a.m. Friday morning. The order includes Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley and Paulden. Stage One restrictions means no building, maintaining, attending, or using of fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stoves, with the exception in a developed campsite or picnic area. Also no fireworks, use of an open flame or smoking, unless it’s within an enclosed vehicle or building. Restrictions will stay in place until September 30th, or until rescinded, whichever comes first.
Flagstaff, AZUS News and World Report

Flooding From Fire-Charred Area Still Threatens Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — It's nearly two years since a fire burned nearly 3.1 square miles (8.1 square kilometers) in hills north of Flagstaff but rows of concrete barriers and stacks of sandbags remain in place in neighborhoods along a wash. That's because heavy storm runoff flowing off the charred...
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST-CENTRAL ARIZONA Although breezy conditions will persist through late tonight, wind speeds have fallen below warning critera and the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 7 PM MST.
Sedona, AZknau.org

Coconino National Forest Fire Crews Plan Large Prescribed Burns

Friday and Saturday, crews will ignite more than 1,000 acres 13 miles southeast of Sedona. In addition, firefighters plan to burn 3,500 acres north of the San Francisco Peaks beginning early next week and more than 2,500 acres east of the Mormon Lake community. Smoke could be visible from Lake...