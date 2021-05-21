newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please notify field crews of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Western Mogollon Rim FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ALONG THE MOGOLLON RIM RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR TODAY DUE TO RECENT RAINFALL AND HIGHER HUMIDITY FOR THE MOGOLLON RIM The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. The Red Flag Warning for today has been cancelled. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Doney Park, Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard and Williams. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Navajo County, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rim Fire#Weather Conditions#Relative Humidity#Fire Weather Watch#Eastern Mogollon Rim#Western Mogollon Rim#Coconino National Forest#Kaibab National Forest#Southwest#Forest Lakes#Gusts#Gusty Winds#Strong Winds#Field Crews#Relative Humidity#Target Area#Portions#Doney Park#Mogollon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 302 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Low Mountain, or 14 miles northeast of Keams Canyon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Salina around 320 PM MDT. Tselani-Cottonwood around 325 PM MDT. Blue Gap Chapter House around 330 PM MDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Coconino County, AZknau.org

Fire Restrictions To Take Effect Friday Across Northern Arizona

Fire restrictions will go into effect later this week on forests throughout northern Arizona. It comes as the region grapples with record drought amid its driest and warmest months of the year. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. The Coconino, Kaibab, Tonto and Prescott national forests will enter stage one fire restrictions...
Coconino County, AZgcmaz.com

Stage One Fire Restrictions Going Into Effect Friday For The Coconino And Kaibab National Forests, Flagstaff And Coconino County

Stage One fire restrictions will go into effect Friday morning at 8 a.m. for Coconino County, City of Flagstaff, the City of Sedona as well as the Tonto, Coconino and Kaibab national forests. Stage One restrictions means no building, maintaining, attending, or using of fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stoves, with the exception in a developed campsite or picnic area. Also no fireworks, use of an open flame or smoking, unless it’s within an enclosed vehicle or building. Other areas going into Stage One restrictions Friday include the Prescott National Forest and Yavapai County.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Coconino NF conducting highly visible prescribed burn near Naval Observatory today

The Coconino National Forest is conducting a highly visible prescribed burn today located just east of the Naval Observatory in Flagstaff. The 135-acre burn – which is scheduled to last one day – will likely produce large amounts of smoke visible from in and around the Flagstaff area due to light north and west winds forecasted throughout the morning.
Flagstaff, AZUS News and World Report

Flooding From Fire-Charred Area Still Threatens Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — It's nearly two years since a fire burned nearly 3.1 square miles (8.1 square kilometers) in hills north of Flagstaff but rows of concrete barriers and stacks of sandbags remain in place in neighborhoods along a wash. That's because heavy storm runoff flowing off the charred...
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; White Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING Wind speeds have dropped below advisory criteria this evening and the Wind Advisory has been allowed to expire. Breezy conditions will persist through late tonight.