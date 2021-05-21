Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please notify field crews of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Western Mogollon Rim FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ALONG THE MOGOLLON RIM RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR TODAY DUE TO RECENT RAINFALL AND HIGHER HUMIDITY FOR THE MOGOLLON RIM The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. The Red Flag Warning for today has been cancelled. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Doney Park, Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard and Williams. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.