Red Flag Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please notify field crews of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Tuba City. * WINDS...For today and Saturday, southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For today and Saturday, 8 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.