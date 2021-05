ADRIAN — The Siena Heights softball team welcomed Michigan-Dearborn to town for a Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference doubleheader on Wednesday, and came away without a loss to the visitors, as the Saints won game one 5-4 before the nightcap ultimately was called after nine innings due to darkness with the teams tied 0-0. For Siena Heights (15-10-1, 6-5-1 WHAC) in game one, Kelsey Uhl went the distance and got the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts.