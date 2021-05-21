newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

TRENDING NOW: Connect Four opponent, talking dog, dancing dog, jaw cat

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman meets her match in Connect 4, a talking dog, a dancing dog, and cat jaws. Those are the stories trending on May 21.

www.wfsb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Connect Four#Connect 4#Cat Jaws#Dancing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsHenry County Daily Herald

Stray Dog Looks Like A Totally Different Dog Now | The Dodo

Dog living on the streets transforms into a happy ball of floof. Special thanks to Hope For Paws: https://thedo.do/hfp. Follow them on Facebook for rescue updates: https://thedo.do/hopeforpaws. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us...
AnimalsBryan College Station Eagle

FishTales: Dog Gone Dogs!

I just wanted some peace and quiet while I "test-a-fly" down at the pond.. Then this happens and my dog's sense of duty kicks into overtime!
Petshot96.com

It Will Cost You Around $13,000 to Own a Dog or a Cat

All those chew toys your pets love and those Halloween costumes your pets HATE BEYOND BELIEF really add up. A new study found it costs about $111 per month to own a dog or cat. That’s because of everything from food and toys to vet bills and medicine. And since...
PetsPosted by
WGN TV

Smiling rescue dog stealing thousands of hearts online

(WTVO) — A rescue dog from California is stealing the hearts of thousands of online followers, with some calling her the ‘World’s Happiest Dog.’. Meet Shortcake. She’s a pitbull that was rescued from the Fresno Bully Rescue five years ago and hasn’t stopped smiling since!. Her Facebook page set up...
Petsharlequinjunkie.com

REVIEW: Like Cats and Dogs by Kate McMurray

Like Cats and Dogs by Kate McMurray: Lauren is determined to make her Brooklyn neighbourhood a better. place, starting with helping find each and every cat that comes into the Whitman Street Cat Café a forever home. However when a box of little kittens come in Lauren has no choice but to ask the vets next door for a bit of help with caring for the little fur balls. Now this wouldn’t be an issue after all the Whitman Street Cat Café and the clinic have always worked so well together that is until new vet Caleb Fitch joined. You see Lauren and Caleb seem to keep butting head about the cats but it would seem that neither is immune to their undeniable chemistry, when they spend the night together trying to nurse the kittens back to health.
Petslovemeow.com

Kitten with Bent Paws Learns to Walk with Encouragement From Cat Mother

A kitten with bent paws learned to walk with lots of encouragement from her beloved cat mother. About a month ago, a rescued tabby cat gave birth to a litter of five while she was at a shelter in California. One of her kittens, Dove, was born with front paws that were bent inwards.
Petslovemeow.com

Kitten Reminiscent of Woman's Late Cat, Finds Her in a Serendipitous Way

A little kitten found his forever human mom when she needed him the most. Ellen Carozza, a Licensed Veterinary Technician at Nova Cat Clinic, found her world turned upside down when she was faced with devastating news — her best friend, closest confidante of almost seven years, Benny the cat (Benedict Cumbercat), passed away on April 2nd from Feline Aortic Thromboembolism.
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Found Someone Selling a Talking Dog

Jack was searching for a new pet when he came across a sign for a talking dog that was up for sale. Upon further inspection, he realized the dog could really talk. Read further to find out why he was being sold for cheap. Jack was on the hunt for...
Animalshomenewshere.com

1-Pound Frenchie Puppy Bites 125-Pound Great Dane's Face Nonstop | The Dodo Little But Fierce

1-pound puppy loves biting his 125-pound Great Dane foster sister, they then reunite months after he's adopted. To learn more about Levi's story, visit Facebook: http://thedo.do/LeviLive. To help Dogwood Animal Rescue Project savemore animals like Levi, you can follow them on Facebook: http://thedo.do/DARP and support them here:. http://thedo.do/donateDARP. Introducing Dodo...
Animalsbostonhassle.com

TheHammerParty – Dog Eat Dog

I don’t have much time. They are wai- ting for me. I said I would do this,. Not sure what to say, really. I have o- nly the foggiest of notions to convey. and none of them seem particularly im- portant or enlightening. I guess that. is the point, eh?...