May 18 – Day 2 action from the pool at the European Swimming Championships sees the start of the 200m butterfly campaign of pioneer of pace Kristóf Milák. For many national also doubles as a qualifying event for the Covid-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The venue: the Duna Arena, scene of the 2017 World Championships and the 2020 International Swimming League Bubble of Budapest. Milák is already on the team for Tokyo.