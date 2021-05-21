newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Religious flag burned, mosque vandalized with pro-Trump graffiti

By CNN
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZx5f_0a6l4m8m00

LONG ISLAND, New York / CNN — Police on Long Island are looking for whoever is responsible for vandalizing a mosque, burning a sacred flag and spray painting pro-Trump graffiti on it’s marble base.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday at the Islamic Center of Suffolk County on 3rd Street in Brentwood.

Two people cut through a fence to enter the facility, defaced the flag base, and set fire to the flag, Suffolk County police said.

“It looks like it was pre-meditated,” acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said. “Someone had to cut through the fence.”

“They also had to bring whatever was used to set the flag on fire,” Cameron said. “So it was a very upsetting hate crime to us.”

Police are scanning for any surveillance video and now offering a reward for information in the case.

The mosque has been a fixture in Brentwood for the last 15 years, and police said there hasn’t been an instance of mosque vandalism in the county since 2018.

“This required thought,” mosque President Syed Naqvi said. “Nighttime, and they choose a place where they cannot be seen.”

The political undertones are also troubling to those in the community who just don’t understand why the mosque would be targeted.

“Hate, I guess,” Naqvi said. “People who don’t like other people. Ignorance, I’d say.”

The nature of the crime, particularly the burning of the flag, will clearly define it as a hate crime and increase the penalties, police said. And many fear the perpetrators could return.

“We have a lot of glass windows doors and that,” Naqvi said. “So if they come back, they could break anything they could damage, too.”

The Jafria Association of North America condemned the vandalism, saying the defacement of any place of worship is deeply offensive and hurtful and the burning of the Alam (flag) and the accompanying message on the Shah-E-Najaf Mosque clearly constitute a hate crime.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Local
Florida Society
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Graffiti#Long Island#Religion#Fire#Cnn#Mosque Vandalism#Flag#Worship#Marble Base#Glass Windows Doors#Suffolk County Police#People#Police Commissioner#Brentwood#3rd Street#Nighttime#Long Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Vandalism
News Break
Politics
Related
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County deputy shoots ‘aggressive’ dog

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lee County deputy shot and killed a dog on Palm Beach Boulevard and SR 31 Friday afternoon. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had a dog with him, was overdosing on the side of the road. When medics and deputies arrived on scene the dog was being aggressive towards them.
Arcadia, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Store owner dead after shooting in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. – Residents in an Arcadia neighborhood are looking over their shoulders after a shooting leaves a corner store owner dead. Neighbors said the shooting happened at the Fiesta Food Mart on Magnolia Street around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. A suspect went into the store shooting and killing the...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida parents take steps to prevent drowning deaths

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — May is National Water Safety Month and parents are taking steps to prevent drowning deaths in Florida. Bret Croft’s two-year-old son practices survival through Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) for 10 minutes a day. “What we call it is a sequence, swim-float swim,” Instructor Judy Fernandez said....
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fugitive Friday: May 21

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Ryan Graf – accused of assaulting a man and attempting to kill a dog in Collier County. 2. Dakotah Hartley...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral Police Department give trust fund donation to local causes

CAPE CORAL, Fla.– The Cape Coral Police Department their Law Enforcement Trust Funds to two causes on Thursday. The Law Enforcement Trust Fund donation is mandated in the state of Florida. The money must be given to organizations that support drug treatment, drug abuse education, drug prevention, crime prevention, safe neighborhood, or school resource officer program or programs.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida man shoots at man who threw banana at truck during road rage incident

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. [WFLA] – A man is accused of shooting another man who threw part of a banana at his truck during a road rage incident, according to police. Robert Lewis and Peter Sala Jr. allegedly got into an argument while driving down U.S. Highway 19, detectives said. Following the argument, Sala Jr. reportedly drove past Lewis a threw the banana at the side of Lewis’ truck.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Four people used stolen credit cards to buy $1.7M in cigarettes

ATLANTA / CNN — Four people were sentenced to federal prison for buying over a million dollars’ worth of cigarettes with stolen credit cards. Mamadou Sow, Demarcus Myree, Boubacar Tivalo, and Jacob James are accused of using dozens of credit cards to buy $1.7 million worth of cigarettes at multiple Sam’s Clubs throughout Atlanta. They had signed up for memberships in their names and aliases, officials said.