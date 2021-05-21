newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Prosecutor’s Detective stops attempted suicide

By Bill Spadea
Posted by 
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Today's Blue Friday honoree is Detective Supervisor Spence Osaigbovo. As a member of the Prosecutor's Office, Detectives spend a lot of time with victims building trust and offering help. Detective Supervisor Osaigbovo did just that with a victim he had helped in the past. Thankfully, she thought to call him when she was in trouble. This time, the trouble was a bad and potentially deadly decision she made ingesting pills in an attempt to end her life. She called the Detective and he was able to keep her calm, get critical information from her and determine her location. In short order he was able to get help to the victim.

nj1015.com
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ1015 has the best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Morris County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#Robert Morris#The Prosecutor S Office#Office Facebook#Detectives#Det Supervisor Osaigbovo#Ingesting Pills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Active shooter drill scheduled for Keyport, NJ high school

KEYPORT — Don't be alarmed if you see SWAT teams descend on Raritan High School next week. It's only a test. Monmouth County law enforcement agencies will take part in an exercise on Wednesday. Unlike other active-shooter drills that have drawn criticism for being unnecessarily alarming, this one will be conducted while students and staff are not in the building.
Morristown, NJdailyvoice.com

Authorities ID Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Morristown

Authorities have identified the woman struck and killed by a train early Monday in Morris County. Jane B. Siegel, 61, of Morristown, was struck on Kahn Road between Convent Station and Morristown by Morris & Essex Line train 6602 around 4:40 a.m., NJ Transit spokeswoman Mariluz Garcia-Diaz said. There were...
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on May 17, 2021:. *Montville’s increase in cases is due to lab error and will need further investigation. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may...
Morris County, NJNew Jersey Globe

NJ Crime Victims’ Law Center backs DeCroce

The New Jersey Crime Victims’ Law Center endorsed Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce (R-Parsippany-Troy Hills) Friday. “As a member of the General Assembly, BettyLou has used the voice of her authority in Trenton to lead the cause for Victims’ Rights in New Jersey,” said Richard Pompelio, the group’s executive director. “She has given her time, compassion, and passion for personal justice to advance the rights of survivors of homicide, sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking, and other crimes of violence”
Morris County, NJnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NJ Transit train strikes person in Morris County

NJ Transit’s Morris and Essex rail service was briefly suspended early Monday after a person was hit by a train in Morris Township, authorities said. The person was struck near the Convent Station, according to transit officials. The name of the person and extent of injuries was not immediately available.
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

Morris County Narcotics Task Force seize drugs, handgun; 2 arrested

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit and Narcotics Task Force arrested two Victory Gardens residents and seized drugs and a handgun, according to Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On May 11, members of the New Jersey State Police (Netcong Station, Troop B Criminal Investigations Office and...
Morris County, NJdailyvoice.com

LAWSUIT: Trio Of Morris County Bars Overserved Driver In Triple-Fatal Rt. 80 Crash, Report Says

A trio of Morris County bars have been accused of overserving alcohol to the driver involved in a triple-fatal crash on Route 80 in 2019, a new report says. Iron Bar, Revolution Social Brew House and Horseshoe Tavern in Morristown are accused of “employing incompetent and inadequately trained bartenders” in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Ronald Francois, one of three victims in the Oct. 18, 2019 crash in Parsippany, NJHerald reports citing court records.
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

Morris County Vaccination Center now inoculating 12- to 15-year-olds

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall began vaccinating children aged 12 and up Thursday morning, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued by the federal Food and Drug Administration allowing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use on children younger than 16-years-old.
Morris County, NJmorriscountynj.gov

Hope One at First Reformend Church, Boonton: 3pm-5:30pm

Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths. HOPE ONE travels twice a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician, and a certified peer recovery specialist – who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction — staff the vehicle. They help people access services and Narcan training.