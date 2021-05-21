Morris County Prosecutor’s Detective stops attempted suicide

Today's Blue Friday honoree is Detective Supervisor Spence Osaigbovo. As a member of the Prosecutor's Office, Detectives spend a lot of time with victims building trust and offering help. Detective Supervisor Osaigbovo did just that with a victim he had helped in the past. Thankfully, she thought to call him when she was in trouble. This time, the trouble was a bad and potentially deadly decision she made ingesting pills in an attempt to end her life. She called the Detective and he was able to keep her calm, get critical information from her and determine her location. In short order he was able to get help to the victim.