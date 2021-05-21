newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Google to open its first-ever retail store this summer

By Audacy Staff
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 1 day ago
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Google is planning to open its first-ever physical retail store this summer in New York City. The Google Store will be part of the company's Chelsea campus in Manhattan and will sell Pixel phones, Nest home devices, Fitbit trackers and Pixelbooks, among other items. Experts...

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

