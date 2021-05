The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has issued a statement concerning a Thursday morning shooting near Quinlan which left one person seriously wounded:. On May 13, 2021 at approximately 11:34 am, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call of shots fired in the 9900 block of Private Road 3820, Quinlan. The caller advised there was one victim that had suffered a gunshot wound. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a forty one year old male that had a gunshot wound to the neck. AMR arrived on scene and treated the victim, which was later flown by air ambulance to a Dallas area hospital.