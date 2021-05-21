newsbreak-logo
The Me You Can’t See: How to watch Prince Harry mental health documentary in the UK

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
 1 day ago

Prince Harry ’s mental health documentary series The Me You Can’t See has finally been released.

Executive produced by the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey , the five-episode series features honest discussions about mental health from celebrities such as Glenn Close and Lady Gaga .

The show has prompted a number of shocking revelations, including the “Born This Way” singer speaking for the first time about being raped by a record producer when she was 19 .

Follow live: Prince William claims BBC fueled Diana’s ‘fears’ as Harry says exploitation took her life

Harry also discusses his own mental health on the show extensively, revealing that he used drink and drugs to cope with the trauma of the death of his mother and the similarities between the relationship of Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed and himself and Meghan Markle.

The Me You Can’t See is available to watch exclusively on Apple’s own streaming service Apple TV + in the UK and around the world. All five episodes are ready to stream now.

In order to watch the original docuseries, users can sign up for a seven-day free trial of the platform, before then paying £4.99 a month to watch.

You can read The Independent ’s review of The Me You Can’t See here .

The Me You Can’t See is available on Apple TV+.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org , or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

