It seems that there is no shortage of modified supercars doing the rounds on the internet these days, when less than two decades ago, it was a rarity to see bigger wheels on one. But while there are numerous crazy body kits and other bolt-ons out there for the tasteless trust fund baby, it's the modified supercars that get actively used for competition that truly get our hearts racing. Among the most impressive supercars for tuning is the Lamborghini Huracan, a car whose engine has proved to be excellent for four-figure horsepower ratings, and right at the top is the one built by AMS Performance: the Alpha Omega. Last month, this car smashed the quarter-mile world record for Huracans, and now the bar has been set even higher.