South Florida’s first Target superstore will be replaced by 501 apartments. Construction may start next year.

LAUDERHILL — Construction of more than 500 apartments may begin as early as next year at the former site of South Florida’s first Target superstore. South Florida’s first SuperTarget, had opened in 2001 at 7730 W. Commercial Blvd., occupying 14 acres on the southwest corner of North University Drive and West Commercial Boulevard in Lauderhill. The store was larger than a regular Target, featuring wider aisles and a grocery store. But it was shuttered in 2018 as sales declined.