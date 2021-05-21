newsbreak-logo
Video Games

New Blood Moons skins available now in Wild Rift

By Eva Swan
dotesports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new batch of skins from the Blood Moon line was released in League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Games revealed earlier today. They can be purchased separately in the shop, or bought as a mega-pack for 6,285 Wild Cores (around $60), which includes all the skins, also including unowned champions and other bonuses.

