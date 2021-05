Thousands of people took to the streets of Spain to celebrate the easing of lockdown restrictions that had been present for six months. The country is still considered to be “high risk” according to the Health Ministry, with an average of 198 cases last Friday. Despite this, Madrid’s Puerta del sol was flooded with people, police having to make 450 interventions on the night. 6,500 people had to be moved on from squares in Barcelona also, according to El Pais.