newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Editorial Roundup: New England

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 1 day ago

Hartford Courant. May 18, 2021. Editorial: The angry, disruptive display at UHart’s commencement over switching to NCAA Division III was thoughtless and misguided. Filled with anger and disappointment over the University of Hartford’s decision to move its athletic program from NCAA Division I to Division III, a number of students decided to make their displeasure known during the school’s commencement exercises at the XL Center in Hartford this weekend.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geno Auriemma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Food Insecurity#New England#Food Pantries#Us News College#Boston Herald#Team Sports#Uhart#Ncaa Division Iii#College Of Education#D Iii#The Board Of Regent#Hearst Connecticut Media#Covid#Uconn#University Of Hartford#Harvard Kennedy School#Rappaport Institute#U S Supreme Court#Chelsea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Federal Aid
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Maryland

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 568,836 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Over the past seven-day period, an average of 701 Americans diagnosed with COVID-19 have died each day. Adjusting for population, there have been […]
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

All But 8 States Moved To Lower Tier Of Chicago’s COVID Travel Order

CHICAGO (CBS) — All but eight states have been moved to the lower tier of Chicago’s emergency travel order, lifting requirements for travelers from most of the U.S. to either quarantine when they arrive in the city, or have a negative test for COVID-19. The latest update to the city’s travel order leaves only Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, West Virginia, and Washington in the more restrictive (orange) tier of the travel order. Indiana was moved back to the lower (yellow) tier just two weeks after its most recent addition to the upper tier. Ten other states and Puerto Rico also moved from the orange tier to the yellow tier.
Public HealthConnecticut Post

Editorial: CT should make COVID-19 shots mandatory for students

We could make this one of the briefest editorials ever: COVID vaccines should become mandatory for students if they are approved for all ages. Everyone seems hesitant to make the call. Most officials in different states point like busted weathervanes in a windstorm seeking direction from elsewhere. Consider how the...
Brattleboro, VTvpr.org

The Associated Press

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens, Topple Buildings In Gaza City. Senate Votes To Remove Philosophical Vaccine Exemption. By Bob Kinzel & The Associated Press • Apr 22, 2015. The Vermont Senate has voted to end the philosophical exemption some parents use to decline to have their children vaccinated. The legislation, which...
PoliticsCharlotte Stories

The Carolinas Rank Among 2021’s States That Lost the Most Tree Cover

Trees are some of the greatest treasures in creation. Beyond providing shade and curb appeal, trees produce oxygen, trap climate-changing carbon, and prevent floods. That’s why it’s always painful to lose even a single tree — let alone entire swaths of them, known as “tree cover” or “tree canopy.” Unfortunately, some states are losing more of these green giants — and losing them faster — than others.
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: How Georgia Compares to Other States in the South

Efforts to inoculate the U.S. population are well underway. Still, the coronavirus continues to spread and the already staggering public health toll will no doubt continue to rise. To date, 32,334,764 Americans have been infected with COVID-19 — and 575,980 of them have died as a result. The disease’s spread has not been even across […]
U.S. Politicsyournewsnet.com

Blue States Lose According to New US Census Data

The US census data released today is a victory for Republicans. Certain traditionally blue states go backwards with their seats in the US House. These details were revealed by US census data today. America has 332 million people, rounded up. The growth rate has slowed this time as opposed to...
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

Celebrating Connecticut Waters

Connecticut has a beautiful shoreline and other waters to enjoy. Journalist and photographer Caryn B. Davis is telling us about her book "Connecticut Waters". For more information visit carynbdavis.com.
Public Healthvpr.org

News Roundup: Vermont Dept. of Health Reports 33 New COVID-19 Cases

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Thursday, May 20. Want VPR's daily news in podcast form? Get up to speed in under 15 minutes with The Frequency every weekday morning. How about an email newsletter? Add our daily email briefing to your morning routine.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston is buzzing again

BOSTON — It’s the last weekend before all remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Massachusetts, and Boston is already buzzing as more venues continue to re-open. On Friday night, fans grabbed a bite to eat in the North End and filed into TD Garden to watch the Bruins play...
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Pandemic stories: Seven New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these seven former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Massachusetts Stateamericanancestors.org

A Massachusetts matrilineal line

The death of Alma Wahlberg, aged 78, mother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg (also both known for their earlier musical careers in New Kids on the Block and Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, respectively), was announced last month. I had worked on the Wahlbergs’ ancestry several years ago as a surprise for Gary Boyd Roberts, who has been a longtime Mark Wahlberg fan. Years later, when Gary was at Wahlburgers in Boston, noticing numerous pictures of the Wahlberg family as well as those of Mark’s movie career, Gary told his waitress, “This place needs a little less Mark Walhberg and little more Marky Mark!” To Gary’s amazement, the teenaged waitress said she did not know who “Marky Mark” was!
Florida Statetheapopkavoice.com

This Is Where Florida Ranks Among the Best States to Retire

Retirement may mark the end of a career, but it’s also the start of a new chapter of adulthood. Ideally, as retirees, people have fewer responsibilities and more opportunities for fulfilling activities. Most people have an idea of when they will retire. Where to retire, however, may be a more...
Hartford, CTDoingItLocal

Connecticut College Corps

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that applications are now being accepted for the recently created Connecticut College Corps, which aims to recruit college students interested in working at summer enrichment programs as part of the governor’s plan to provide K-12 students and families with engaging enrichment and learning experiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.