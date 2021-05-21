newsbreak-logo
Listen to Years & Years’ ‘Starstruck’ Remix Featuring Kylie Minogue

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYears & Years have today released a brand new remix of his hit “Starstruck” featuring the one and only Kylie Minogue. You can check it out below. The princess and new prince of Pop back together at last – Olly Alexander joined Kylie Minogue on stage at the Royal Albert Hall to duet on “Better The Devil You Know” for Kylie’s 2016 Christmas shows– this new version of ‘Starstruck’ ( says Olly), “is quite literally a dream come true. Kylie Minogue is an icon who has inspired me since I first started making music, so this feels out this world. I asked if Kylie would be interested in doing something on the song and I’m so thankful she said yes!!! I’ve been on cloud nine ever since and she’s really brought so much to the song, her voice is divine and her presence is just magic. I really hope people enjoy this moment of cosmic fantasy, I’m over the moon and the stars and the planets that this has happened!”

