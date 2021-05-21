Marketing tactics to employ for life after Covid-19

newsbreak-logo
Hotel marketing in the post-Covid world can be challenging in peculiar ways, considering the world has never been in a situation similar to the current one and it is changing almost every day. Caution and restraint, led by thoughtfulness towards fellow beings, instead of salesy marketing is the standard one must set for communication with one’s target audience. But only careful observation can reveal what one’s customers want, need, and expect and how their purchasing decisions would evolve. Marketers should therefore be prepared to tweak their marketing efforts based on the progression of scenarios and the related customer behaviour. Let us understand how to map these and learn about those key marketing tactics to employ in the post-Covid world.

