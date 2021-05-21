Lassen Park road open

It is gearing up to be a wild summer. We can already tell that our typical tourist season in Montana is going to be blown away by a record number of visitors. Just recently, I called the Flathead National Forest Ranger Station, to do some research on state camp sites around Flathead Lake. I was blown away when I heard that most of the campsites around Flathead Lake are "reservation only." Most of these reservations are snatched up early in the year, by people preparing vacations to the lake. But what blew my mind was when the park ranger told me that only 2% of the state parks around the lake had vacancies from May15th through Labor Day. That is CRAZY!