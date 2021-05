CVS Health is the latest big retailer to drop its mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers. CVS joins Walmart, Target, Starbucks, Costco Wholesale, Publix and Trader Joe's in no longer requiring fully vaccinated customers to mask-up while shopping — unless mandated by local or state ordinances. The loosening of the requirements followed new guidance last week from the Centers for Disease Control that fully vaccinated Americans, for the most part, no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors. Several of the nation's largest chains, including The Kroger Co., had not yet announced changes to their masking protocols as of Monday afternoon.