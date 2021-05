Texas restaurants finally got some great news yesterday when Alcohol-to-Go was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Legislature. The bill HB 1024 now makes alcohol-to-go permanent in Texas restaurants. According to a report from FOX 4, this whole decision came about last year during the pandemic to help restaurants cope with a struggling economic crisis. During that time Governor Abbott set into motion a waiver to allow restaurants and bars to serve drinks to go which included beer, wine, and other mixed beverages. Texas residents loved the idea that they could order a drink to go when ordering their food for pickup or delivery. Now it's here to stay for good.