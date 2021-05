When I saw “a career in finance” listed as a “hot career field,” I thought: “I’m jumping on that.” Sure, “finance” can mean a lot of different things and is done in a lot of different places, but as a banking and insurance company, my employer, USAA, certainly is involved in finances. As I was exiting the active-duty Army in the early 1990s, I never would have imagined the twisting, turning path that would lead me to my current work on USAA’s military advocacy team and my own little slice of a career in finance. In line with the editorial theme, I thought I’d share some lessons I learned along the way.