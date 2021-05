Mothers, daughters, and weddings—three things that go together, right? Whether it’s picking your wedding flowers, helping you find “the dress,” or simply being a shoulder to cry on, mothers, step-mothers, mothers-in-law, grandmothers, and all the other “moms” in our lives are there for us every step of the way. They are among the first ones we call when we say “yes, I’ll marry you,” and oftentimes, the last ones on the dance floor to send us off as a newlywed.