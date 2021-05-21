newsbreak-logo
Best Elliptical Machines for Runners

By Caitlin Giddings
RunnersWorld
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRunners can gain huge fitness benefits from using elliptical machines, particularly on rest days or while recovering from injuries. The steady resistance you get from an elliptical machine’s pedals puts less strain on your muscles and joints, providing a lower-impact way of maintaining your cardio fitness. And the moving handles on most models allow you to engage your upper body and core, so you can get a full-body workout. Running on an elliptical might not be quite the same as treadmill running—with a static pedal pattern, you won’t be able to work on your running form, and your speed and mileage won’t correlate exactly—but introducing some variety and active recovery to your training can help more than just sticking to running alone. Plus, even the non-runners in your family can enjoy an elliptical machine—with an array of resistance settings, ellipticals provide a great workout for fitness rookies and advanced athletes alike.

