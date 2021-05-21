Harry Kane to Chelsea? Why proposed swap deal solves none of the real problems with the Spurs transfer
Harry Kane looks set to enter the transfer market this summer in a year when cash has not been as tight as this in English football since the formation of the Premier League. For all the striker’s supposed desires to leave Tottenham before the start of next season, Kane may struggle to find a suitor willing to part with the sort of money chairman Daniel Levy will bargain for should interest from another club ever get to the negotiation stage.inews.co.uk