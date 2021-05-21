newsbreak-logo
Interview: Garret Dillahunt talks Army of the Dead and many new projects

By Renee Hansen
Cover picture for the articleGarret Dillahunt recently took some time out of his schedule to chat with Undead Walking. He is currently in New Orleans filming When the Crawdads Sing. Dillahunt’s latest film Army of the Dead is currently in theaters and released on Netflix on May 21. The character he plays is named Martin, and he works security for the owner of a Casino in Las Vegas that the undead has overrun.

