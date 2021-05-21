newsbreak-logo
What channel is Warriors vs. Grizzlies on today? TV schedule, start time for NBA play-in tournament

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf contrasting styles make for great fights, then Friday night's play-in game between the Grizzlies and Warriors should be a doozy. Memphis is known for its interior attack, as it led the NBA in both points in the paint per game (55.8) and second-chance points per game (15.0). Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is relentless in his assaults on the rim, and center Jonas Valanciunas has been pushing around opposing big men all season long.

