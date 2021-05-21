5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 21 May 2021

LOVELAND, Colo. (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. EstesGroup, an ERP managed hosting and services provider, announced today the appointment of Michael Jos to the new post of Vice President of Partners and Channels. Michael brings impressive credentials and exciting plans to EstesGroup. This year marks two achievements in his career: his 28th year working in the software industry and his first year working with EstesGroup directly. Expect to hear many big announcements this year and beyond.