Florida State

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 21 May 2021

channele2e.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, May 21, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

www.channele2e.com
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

ServiceNow delivers new security integrations with Microsoft to automate security workflows

ServiceNow announced new strategic Security Operations-focused integrations with Microsoft, extending the two companies existing partnership. The announcement was made at Knowledge 2021, ServiceNow’s flagship digital experience for its customers, partners, and developer community. New integrations with the ServiceNow Security Operations Solution Suite include Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Microsoft Threat & Vulnerability...
Businesschannele2e.com

Pax8 Acquires Sea-Level Operations for MSP, Channel Partner Coaching

Pax8 has acquired Sea-Level Operations to offer business, sales and technology coaching to MSPs and channel partners, the companies disclosed today. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 266 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Darktrace and Microsoft team up on AI cybersecurity

The two sides will collaborate on new ways to shield companies from incoming threats like ransomware that are becoming more sophisticated. Fresh off its recent IPO, cybersecurity firm Darktrace has signed a new partnership with Microsoft. The deal will see the Cambridge-based company and the tech giant collaborate in various...
Softwarechannele2e.com

Nerdio Launches Partnerd Program, New MSP Certifications for Microsoft Azure and WVD

Nerdio, a provider of Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) solutions for MSPs, announced the launch of a Nerdio Partnerd Program and new certification courses, according to a statement from the company. Nerdio’s WVD solution helps partners with deployment, management and optimization for their enterprise customers looking to leverage WVD solutions. The...
Trafficaithority.com

Nota Joins NVIDIA Metropolis Partner Program

Nota, a provider of automatic AI compression platforms, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Metropolis Partner Program. The program is designed to nurture and bring to market a new generation of applications and solutions that make the world’s most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient with advances in AI vision.
Cell Phonesfoodlogistics.com

Foodetective Launches New API Service

Foodetective introduced its new API and interface, raising $2 million in seed funding. The integrating services from over 300 vendors allows restaurants to merge their technology in a custom, centralized location and are able to access all their subscribers in a single app. In addition, the platform aggregates data from...
Technologydevops.com

How IT Ops Can Exceed Service Level Objectives in Digital Transformations

The pace of change can be managed successfully by defining service level objectives and more in dev environments. Mobile applications, data lakes, microservices, data visualizations, SaaS integrations, automations, IoT data streams, machine learning models—in proof of concepts, pilots and scaling production environments, for customer-facing capabilities and employee workflows—all of these technical capabilities are developed, deployed and enhanced faster today more than ever before.
BusinessTwice

HP Extends Amplify Partner Program To Global Retailers

HP Inc. recently announced the extension of HP Amplify™ — a first-of-its kind global channel program — to its vast ecosystem of more than1350 online pure players, omnichannel, and brick and mortar retail partners. Launched in the fall of 2020 to commercial partners, the powerful new partner program, built on...
TechnologyCoinTelegraph

Watch out Amazon Web Services: Decentralized rival launches testnet

A decentralized cloud computing network that aims to make the world’s technological resources cheaper and more accessible has launched its private testnet. Cudos says its infrastructure means laptops, smartphones and company servers that may otherwise lie idle can contribute to exciting projects including DeFi, scientific research, data analytics, artificial intelligence and video rendering — advancing human knowledge.
Technologymartechseries.com

Amdocs Media’s Vindicia Powers Subscription Management on AWS

Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced it’s providing subscription-based businesses with a pathway to increased flexibility, scalability and growth with the migration of Amdocs Media’s Vindicia subscription management portfolio to Amazon Web Services (AWS). As an extension of the previously announced strategic,...
Technologyaithority.com

Avast Launches New Business Hub for Channel Partners and Businesses

With increased cyberthreats for businesses and the new challenges posed by the pandemic, the Hub includes new Cloud Backup service to protect critical data and fight cyberthreats from one unified solution. Avast, a global leader in digital security and privacy, announces the official launch of Avast Business Hub, a new...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Thrio Offers Microsoft Teams Integration

Connects Omnichannel CCaaS with Enterprise-Wide Collaboration Suite. Thrio, Inc., maker of award-winning cloud contact center software, announced today its integration with Microsoft Teams. With Thrio, Teams users get customized views as well as built-in call controls and media handling for chat, email, and SMS. “With the global growth of Microsoft...
TechnologyTimes Union

Fueland Rewards Joins Mako VPN Cloud Partner Program

ELGIN, Ill. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Fueland Rewards is the newest member of the Mako VPN Cloud Partner Program. Now Fueland’s customers can connect to their loyalty solution more easily than ever before by using Mako VPN Cloud. This groundbreaking solution from Mako Networks uses SD-WAN technology to make deployment painless and secure.
Softwaredallassun.com

Provance Releases ServiceTeam a New Family of ISTM Power Apps Products

GATINEAU, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Provance® is thrilled to announce the immediate release of ServiceTeam®, a family of IT Service Management products built on the Microsoft Power Platform. Engineered for Microsoft-centric customers, partners, and MSPs, ServiceTeam supports business success with flexible and cost-effective IT Service Management (ITSM).
Businesswhattheythink.com

Sourceit Announces New Channel Partner in the United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom – Sourceit, a global provider of cloud-based marketing procurement software is pleased to announce a further expansion in its Channel Partner network with UK based Stormchute joining the team. Sourceit is pleased to announce the appointment of specialist consulting firm Stormchute as its lead Channel Partner in...
BusinessStamford Advocate

EstesGroup Appoints Michael Jos Vice President of Partners and Channels

LOVELAND, Colo. (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. EstesGroup, an ERP managed hosting and services provider, announced today the appointment of Michael Jos to the new post of Vice President of Partners and Channels. Michael brings impressive credentials and exciting plans to EstesGroup. This year marks two achievements in his career: his 28th year working in the software industry and his first year working with EstesGroup directly. Expect to hear many big announcements this year and beyond.
Technologyaithority.com

Datto Recognized as a Market Leader in Providing Best RMM and PSA Solutions for MSPs

Canalys Positions Datto as 1 of 4 Strategic Vendors that have Demonstrated Strong Performance and Continued Growth. Datto Holding Corp., the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs), announced that Canalys, a leading global technology market analyst firm, has ranked Datto as 1 of 4 “strategic” vendors in their first ever RMM/PSA Vendor Point of View (PoV) Report. The recently published independent, third-party report compares 17 leading, global vendors in the Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) space and ranked Datto as the vendor with the highest combined score.
Technologychannelfutures.com

MSOs: CableFinder Tool Key to MSP Channel Convergence

Cableco executives are hailing CableFinder as a key on-ramp for MSPs to sell connectivity services. The CableFinder tool provides serviceability information for multiple cable companies on a single platform. Partners can input an address, find options for coax and fiber, load pricing and promotion options, and generate a contract for customers to sign. As a result, agents can speed up and simplify the sales process.
Softwarescmagazine.com

Google Cloud CISO: Usability must be baked into design of security tools

As businesses increasingly migrate their resources to the cloud, Google Cloud is looking at opportunities to infuse usability and productivity into the design of security tools. Security and usability are not mutually exclusive, and effectively combining these concepts can help organizations overcome the cyber skills gap, according to Google Cloud...