Washington D.C.- Although it has been almost a year now since the Black Lives Matter riots plagued major American cities, some Republicans think the anti-police sentiment is still present in national politics, including Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) who claims political pressure has made anti-police rhetoric “even worse,” and recently said that many House Democrats are scared to speak out against the “Squad,” claiming some Democratic lawmakers are afraid to speak in support of Police and the far-left agenda is “nuts.”