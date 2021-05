On Tuesday, the hottest names in music arrived on the 2021 BRIT Awards red carpet to celebrate each other’s accomplishments — and boy, did they do so in style. Dua Lipa, who took home prizes for British Album for Future Nostalgia and British Female Solo Artist, arrived in a Bridgerton-esque yellow-and-purple corset mini dress with a cowl neckline. The Vivienne Westwood look — which also included black, thigh-high stockings and sky-high croc-print heels — was inspired by a yellow Preen dress worn by the late Amy Winehouse at the 2007 BRIT Awards. (Her performance look, featuring a mini dress printed with the Union Jack, was a nod to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.)