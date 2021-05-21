newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

The Black Power Movement: Understanding Its Origins, Leaders, and Legacy

By Jameelah Nashee d
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Politicians love to quote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous line about the long arc of the moral universe slowly bending toward justice. But social justice movements have long been accelerated by radicals and activists who have tried to force that arc to bend faster. That was the case for the Black power movement, an outgrowth of the civil rights movement that emerged in the 1960s with calls to reject slow-moving integration efforts and embrace self-determination. The movement called for Black Americans to create their own cultural institutions, take pride in their heritage, and become economically independent. Its legacy is still felt today in the work of the movement for Black lives. Here’s what to know about how the Black power movement started and what it stood for.

www.teenvogue.com
Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Meredith
Person
Bobby Seale
Person
Angela Davis
Person
Huey Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Power Movement#Black People#Civil Rights Movement#Black Americans#Black Separatism#Racial Injustice#Political Movement#Freedom Of Movement#Legacy#Political Power#Cultural Institutions#Lcfo#Howard University#Sncc#White Americans#Stanford University#The Black Panther Party#Npr#Matter Movement#Civil Rights Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Minoritiesncadvertiser.com

When Black women use motherhood's power to advocate for Black lives

What does it mean to be a mother? For some Black women, it means public activism that insists that their children who died at the hands of police mattered as individual human beings. That matters. In the United States, motherhood is idealized as a valuable and even sacred identity; it lends legitimacy when women take action on its behalf. Motherhood conveys power, however marginal, that can be used to sway American political thought on issues from women's suffrage to drunken driving.
Minoritiesindybay.org

Black Lives Matter: An Important Movement

The Black Lives Matters movement supports the sacredness black lives, while also shining a light on police brutality. It is without a doubt that black people face on-going discrimination. It is certain that it is a serious on-going issue here in the US. Not only are black lives facing discrimination and being wrongfully detained, arrested and killed by police, but black women face these discriminations as well. Black women face intersectionality because they are by definition a minority and a woman. Since the BLM movement has sparked a world-wide focus on the issue, many businesses, education institutions, and media have been in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ideals. And as per usual, when there is support, there are always people that will be seeking to counter the movement. The “All Lives Matter'' movement has been the rebuttal to BLM. And quite frank to say, anyone who is in support of the ALM movement is against black people and all People of Color. The United States has come a long way from systemic racism, but it is for certain that we are headed in the right direction. And we will keep heading in that direction until black men and women get their justice.
MinoritiesContra Costa Herald

Struggle at LMC: Black professor questions her Black studies class being taught by Hispanic professor

Addresses other matter of Black students being told which colleges they should and shouldn’t apply to. Important issues of concern for the Black community. Following are the extended remarks of a statement I made during the Los Medanos College Academic Senate meeting on March 22, 2021. (Publisher’s note: This was received for publication in the publisher’s personal email, that day and was not seen until, today. However, the issue is ongoing and still timely).
MinoritiesRed and Black

OPINION: Black and Asian Americans should stand in solidarity

Racial solidarity is essential to overcome the blatant and systemic racism in our country. As a Black person, seeing Black people participate in anti-Asian hate and violence is infuriating. A recent article published by Time Magazine shows a trend of some Black people attacking Asian Americans. Rather than participating in...
Tenafly, NJAsbury Park Press

Can the Anti-Asian hate movement learn from Black Lives Matter? | Mary Chao

They built it. People came. In the end, the turnout was more than Cecelia Chan and Mia Hur ever anticipated. More than 800 people showed up for the Stop Asian Hate rally they organized in Tenafly on March 21, the first of many in North Jersey in the wake of the mass shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people, including six Asian women.
Minoritiesmyeasternshoremd.com

A Deeper Understanding

To the editor: I am writing in response to the recent letter titled “1619 Project.” The author is opposed to adding historical information about the racist history of the U.S. to the school’s curriculum. I deduced that she believes the U.S. is no longer a racist nation, and teaching this...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Skanner News

'Black America’s Attorney General' is a Voice for Families

Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton says, is “Black America’s attorney general.”. In less than a decade, the Florida-based attorney has become the voice for the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd -- Black people whose deaths at the hands of police and vigilantes sparked a movement.
MinoritiesKeene Sentinel

Is the BLM movement on borrowed time?

Have you ever visited Monticello, the Virginia home of Thomas Jefferson? Nestled in the woods of the Charlottesville countryside, it is a magnificent place. As the descendant of enslaved Africans, I visited the plantation with the same apprehension with which I visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. — expecting my heart to be broken.
Minoritiesmarquettewire.org

MOSES: Black women, girls matter too

Black women and girls are at the forefront of social movements in the United States risking their lives and livelihoods for social change. Yet, our own needs and gendered experiences are minimized or ignored while emphasizing that Black lives matter — just not ours. The backbone of social movements in...
ReligionFort Worth Star-Telegram

Panel says faith community must lead slavery reparations

The faith community should guide the way on reparations for America’s history of slavery and racial discrimination and help the nation’s process of reconciliation and healing, religious leaders said during a panel held to discuss the issue. U.S. religious groups have seen widespread interest in reparations, especially among Protestant churches...
Books & Literatureskierscribbler.com

The problem with white fraglity

White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo has continued to create conversation about combating racism since its original publication in June 2018, yet many critics argue the book neglects mention of structural change and patronizes Black people. DiAngelo characterizes the term “White Fragility” as the defensive response White people have to the...
AgriculturePosted by
Fox News

Deroy Murdock: 'Systemic racism' is no match for Black power

President Joe Biden and top Democrats lately sound like a scratched album on the record player. They sing the same lyric, over and over again. And it grates more deeply with repetition. After Tuesday’s all-counts conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd, Biden decried "the...
Minoritiestrtworld.com

Kindred struggles: Black America’s enduring solidarity with Palestine

Earlier this week, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement offered its full support behind the Palestinians, as Israel was unleashing a campaign of unrelenting violence that has now killed over 200 people, including more than 60 children, and displaced nearly 60,000. In a tweet on Tuesday, BLM affirmed its solidarity...
Charlotte, NCgreaterdiversity.com

The Value of The HBCU Experience and The New Black Student Movement (NBSM) – GDN Exclusive

Maya Martin grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina with family who values education…a lot. She’s a second-generation college student at Fayetteville State University (FSU) and enrolled there through a program, Campus Connection, that her parents chose for her and her twin sister. The mission of the program allowed as many Black students as it could to visit HBCUs across the country. Something there clicked for her. “So, I did more research, prayed about it, and now I’m a Bronco.”