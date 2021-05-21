The Black Power Movement: Understanding Its Origins, Leaders, and Legacy

The Black Lives Matters movement supports the sacredness black lives, while also shining a light on police brutality. It is without a doubt that black people face on-going discrimination. It is certain that it is a serious on-going issue here in the US. Not only are black lives facing discrimination and being wrongfully detained, arrested and killed by police, but black women face these discriminations as well. Black women face intersectionality because they are by definition a minority and a woman. Since the BLM movement has sparked a world-wide focus on the issue, many businesses, education institutions, and media have been in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ideals. And as per usual, when there is support, there are always people that will be seeking to counter the movement. The “All Lives Matter'' movement has been the rebuttal to BLM. And quite frank to say, anyone who is in support of the ALM movement is against black people and all People of Color. The United States has come a long way from systemic racism, but it is for certain that we are headed in the right direction. And we will keep heading in that direction until black men and women get their justice.