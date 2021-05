STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As manager for an automotive retail center for 20 years, Hussien Abdelaziz, 41, was always looking for ways to offer the best customer service. “I knew it [customer service] was something I always wanted to get in my experiences, so I wanted ours to be the best. I fell in love with home improvement while I completely remodeled my own home from top to bottom. I loved seeing the results after each task, and the final product was a huge source of pride for me,” said the New Springville resident.